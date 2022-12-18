'One of the worst games I have ever attended' - Your views

We asked you for your thoughts after Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at home to Celtic.

You've certainly had your say, here's some of your comments:

Donald: Shocking performance by Aberdeen, an embarrassment of an effort against Celtic. Goodwin tactically ignorant and pathetic post-match excuses. No Aberdeen side should perform as negatively as that at Pittodrie against anyone. St Mirren can beat Celtic at home and we don’t even lay a single glove on them... no confidence in Goodwin.

Chay: Terrible performance. Why don't we have a go at them? Even if we get smashed, at least we tried. Poor from management down to the players. An embarrassment to support.

Lawrence: Dons fans short changed on a freezing afternoon. Aberdeen showed absolutely nothing in way of attack, playing just not to get beat. Anti-football, no ambition comes to mind! Interesting to see how they set up against a poor Rangers side on Tuesday?

John: Chairman, board and manager should all resign as completely out of their depth. Time for new owners to take club forward and beat Old Firm and win titles. Aberdeen been a joke ever since we sacked Alex Smith. You have best interests of club at heart Mr Cormack? Really?

Graeme: A shocking performance against Celtic. Manager must take all the blame. Won't be back to Pittodrie until he's gone.

Jack: Very poor. 19% possession is very embarrassing for a third place club. Two shots in the whole game with none on target is extremely embarrassing. Jim Goodwin got his tactics all wrong, however, if we had got the draw there wouldn’t be many complaints about the defensive tactics. Aberdeen were very lucky not to have conceded about four or five.

Brian: Absolutely embarrassing performance from Aberdeen. I am a longstanding season ticket holder and that was one of the worst games I have ever attended. Not even a shot on target through the whole 90 mins just shows Goodwin is very tactically naive. Could have been five or six quite easily had it not been for Celtic's poor finishing, not our great defending