Roberto de Zerbi has dismissed rumours linking him with an exit from the club, saying he is focused on the opportunity to "write history" at Brighton.

Asked about reports he could be targeted by Tottenham should Antonio Conte leave in the summer, De Zerbi was typically circumspect.

"I have a long contract and I am happy to work here," he said. "I'm enjoying working with these players and I'm pleased with their performance. I cannot ask for more from them.

"We have a dream and we know very well [we can] write a new history for the club. For us, that is very important and a very nice challenge."

Brighton are eighth, seven points behind Spurs, who occupy the final Champions League space. However, they do have three games in hand on the north London side.

"We are happy because people are speaking about our quality of play," said De Zerbi. "We are proud but have to be focused only on the next games."