Lyons signs two-year deal to extend Killie stay

Brad Lyons has been challenged to strive for more consistency after signing a new two-year deal with Kilmarnock.

The Northern Irish midfielder, who moved to Rugby Park from Blackburn in summer 2021, made 24 appearances last season and scored in the final-day win over Ross County which secured Premiership survival.

“I love the club and community, so it was easy for me to re-sign," said Lyons, 26.

“Towards the end of the season, I think that I showed my true self so I’m really glad the club offered me a new deal. The manager’s message to me is to try and be more consistent with playing levels.

“I’ve now shown what I’m worth, so that’s the level I need to hit every week.”