I﻿van Toney scored twice as Brentford stunned Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. His brace sees him into Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿To be left out of a World Cup squad, particularly when you're having a good season, can have a devastating effect on a player - just ask Paul Gascoigne," said Crooks.

"It's alleged that the former Tottenham Hotspur superstar was so angry having been left out of France '98 by Glenn Hoddle that he trashed his bedroom in the England team hotel in La Manga.

Ivan Toney, having heard of his snub, took his frustrations out on Manchester City. The Brentford striker answered Gareth Southgate's refusal to include Toney in his 26-man squad heading for Qatar with two goals and a performance that said almost as much about the player's character as it does about his ability to score goals."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here