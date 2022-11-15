I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

WOW!

What a range of emotions Brentford fans have been through in the past week.

Frustration at conceding a 96th-minute equaliser at Nottingham Forest.

Anger at losing in the Carabao Cup to League Two Gillingham.

Unbridled joy and disbelief by pulling off the impossible – winning at Premier League champions Manchester City.

No Bees supporter can have expected anything other than defeat on Saturday, especially after only collecting two points against strugglers Aston Villa, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

But from the start Brentford took the game to City and deservedly went ahead. When Phil Foden levelled after some City dominance, we feared the inevitable. And, although the hosts’ momentum was disrupted by Aymeric Laporte’s lengthy injury stoppage and Christian Norgaard’s introduction improved the Bees, there were still nerves in the away end.

In stoppage time, we just hoped we’d hold on for the draw… so to win it was beyond our wildest dreams.

The celebrations for Ivan Toney’s winner seemed to go on for ever – and at full-time there were tears of joy, tight hugs and unprecedented scenes among the travelling fans.