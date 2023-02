Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It has been more than 12 months since Axel Tuanzebe last played.

It was one of two games he featured on loan for Napoli in the second half of last season, having started it on loan at Aston Villa.

The Manchester United defender has been plagued by injuries but is still only 25 and a top-class performer should he ever stay fit.

With Harry Souttar on the brink of joining Leicester, Stoke are looking at Tuanzebe as a replacement.