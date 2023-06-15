Burnley's opening-day match against champions Manchester City is the "perfect curtain raiser", according to manager Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian will host his former side in the first game of the new campaign on Friday 11 August as the Clarets return to the Premier League after a season away.

Speaking to the club website, the former City captain said: "It's great we can start the Premier League campaign in front of our own fans with a home match.

"Burnley supporters helped make Turf Moor a fortress last season and we'll look to them this season to continue that."

Kompany will be hoping for a better result this time round against Treble-winning City after his side succumbed to a 6-0 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

"We all know every match this season is massive but for the reigning champions of the Championship to face the Premier League champions feels like the perfect curtain raiser," he added.

"We aim to continue this season as we finished the last - doing everything we can to make our fans happy."