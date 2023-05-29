Leicester players said 'goodbye' - captain Evans

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Captain Jonny Evans says Leicester City's players said "goodbye" to each other in the dressing room after Sunday's relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes saw their nine-year rollercoaster stay in the top flight come to an end, despite a 2-1 win over West Ham on the final day.

Everton's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth ensured the Toffees scraped survival by two points.

Leicester face a huge summer of upheaval with the futures of numerous players uncertain - seven are out of contract and the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes could be sold.

Defender Evans, one of those whose deals ends this summer, fronted up to reporters after the West Ham game.

"There was silence for a long time," he said when asked about the mood of the dressing room. "We know there are players out of contract and there will be a lot of changes at the football club.

"It was an opportunity to say goodbye and a lot of us don’t know where we are going to end up. It is about dealing with the changes and wishing everyone the best."

Asked about his own future, Evans said: “I have loved my time here, an amazing five years. I said that to the boys inside, but the club has decisions to make and it is not the time [to speak about that].

"The club probably don’t know what they want to do. I had a brief chat with [chief executive] Jon Rudkin and I understand the club are in limbo with a lot of the situations.

"I am sure they will make the right decisions for everyone involved. Everyone wants the club to get back to where we all feel it should be. It is a fantastic club and I feel it will be back."