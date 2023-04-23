Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley

Brighton's players did their best to console a tearful March after his penalty miss - a heartbreaking moment for a man who has been such an integral part of the Seagulls' superb rise.

March's name was chanted loudly amid the disappointment felt by Brighton's fans - and the pain will be even more acute for Roberto de Zerbi's side after coming into this match in superb form.

Brighton had chances to reach their first FA Cup Final since losing to United in 1983, forcing De Gea into saves from Alexis Mac Allister and Julio Enciso and seeing Danny Welbeck head a presentable opportunity over, but overall could not quite summon their usual momentum.

They did at least have the game's outstanding player in the superb Moises Caicedo, but that will be no consolation after a cruel defeat.

There is still plenty for this exciting Brighton side to play for in the remainder of the season as they are in contention for a European place - but this will be a bitter pill to swallow with hopes and expectations so high.