The latest injury setback suffered by Luis Diaz was a hot topic on the latest edition of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

The Colombian picked up an injury on the Reds' warm-weather training camp and some reports have stated he will be out of action until March.

Josh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap was a guest on The Red Kop and said: "I think it's bad luck they've had the injuries again.

"In the Covid season they had lots of injuries in one position, it feels like it’s been the case again this season in the forward line and midfield as well. People will look for reasons as we are saddened by it. But the people at the club are specialists. If they held Diaz back too long they’d be criticised as well.

"I don’t think you can guard too much against these things. It’s just sad for the player as he was having such a good season. He was really starting to come along in his Liverpool career. This season the end product has been there, he has stepped up at crucial times. It’s a huge blow. It will be interesting to see what the club do in January now and if it forces their hand. It’s putting a strain on what was not the deepest forward line. It will be interesting to see if the club go and do something."

Dom from The Road End Podcast added: "It's a shame as he's a certain starter in the XI. His pace, he’s frightening. I just have a worry that two major injuries might have an impact on that. It’s sad, bad luck."

