This time in the season "separates the wheat from the chaff", says former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin as he looks forward to a top-of-the-table battle between Arsenal and Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Gunners are three points clear of City, with a game in hand, but would find themselves in second place should Pep Guardiola's side win at Emirates Stadium.

Nevin is relishing a pivotal game in this season's title race.

"Sir Alex Ferguson used to say that championships were won at this stage of the season," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It separates the wheat from the chaff and we'll find out.

"Manchester City have the experience and know they can do it - Arsenal think they can do it and there is a massive difference. But if Arsenal win, they will begin to believe."

Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic argued whoever wins this game will land a major psychological blow on the other.

"It is a very crucial game," he said. "City could go there and make a statement but if Arsenal get the three points, it sends a clear message that they are for real."

