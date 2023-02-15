'If Arsenal win, they will begin to believe'

Mikel Arteta and Pep GuardiolaGetty Images

This time in the season "separates the wheat from the chaff", says former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin as he looks forward to a top-of-the-table battle between Arsenal and Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Gunners are three points clear of City, with a game in hand, but would find themselves in second place should Pep Guardiola's side win at Emirates Stadium.

Nevin is relishing a pivotal game in this season's title race.

"Sir Alex Ferguson used to say that championships were won at this stage of the season," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It separates the wheat from the chaff and we'll find out.

"Manchester City have the experience and know they can do it - Arsenal think they can do it and there is a massive difference. But if Arsenal win, they will begin to believe."

Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic argued whoever wins this game will land a major psychological blow on the other.

"It is a very crucial game," he said. "City could go there and make a statement but if Arsenal get the three points, it sends a clear message that they are for real."

