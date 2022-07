Ex-St Mirren loanee Connor Ronan is to be handed the chance to impress Wolves boss Bruno Lage at their pre-season training camp, potentially scuppering any transfer interest from Hearts and Aberdeen. (Football Scotland), external

Midfielder Aaron McEneff is reportedly poised to leave Hearts after entering talks with Perth Glory, although it is not known whether that will be permanent or a loan deal. (Football Scotland), external

Read all Friday's Scottish football gossip.