Ralston 'never gave up' on Celtic dream

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston says he never gave up on his dream of eventually becoming a first-team regular at his boyhood club.

After making his senior debut for the Parkhead side in 2016, the 23-year-old managed just 19 Celtic appearances in the following five seasons.

But the defender grasped an opportunity given to him by manager Ange Postecoglou last term, featuring in 47 games across all competitions, as Celtic won both the Scottish Premiership and League Cup.

"I always wanted to play here," Ralston said. "I never gave up on what I wanted. I've been a Celtic fan all my life. It's never been a secret. I just kept working hard.

"There were things that happened in my life that I've mentioned before, like having my daughter at that point in time. It really did kick me on and give me the motivation to come into training every day."

Ralston, who had loan spells at Queen's Park, Dundee United and St Johnstone, now has four Scotland caps and scored his first international goal against Armenia last month.

Prior to last season, there were doubts about the direction of the full-back's Celtic career, but the defender was quick to praise his manager for his role in rejuvenating him.

"The manager has been absolutely brilliant with me and how he’s given me the opportunity to play," Ralston added. "He’s coached me into playing his style of football and how he wants his full-backs to play, I’ve learned a lot."