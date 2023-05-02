Sam Allardyce could be set for his 18th season managing in the Premier League, with Leeds United in talks over appointing the 68-year-old if they sack interim coach Javi Gracia.

Former England manager Allarcyce would need to make an immediate impact because the Whites only sit outside of the relegation zone on goal difference with four matches left.

Allardyce's last spell in charge in the division was with West Brom in 2020-21. However, he was unable to save the Baggies from the drop after replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic and suffered his first relegation in 17 seasons.

His managerial record in the top flight currently stands at 537 matches, with a 33% win percentage and an average of 1.26 points per game.