By Brian McLauchlin, BBC Scotland

If Hearts have any aspirations of progressing through to the next stage of the Conference League then taking at least a couple of points from the back-to-back matches against Fiorentina will surely be pivotal.

There is little doubt the best opportunity will come on Thursday night at Tynecastle.

Fiorentina are a huge name in European football but those glory nights are becoming distant memories for their followers.

Indeed this is their first European campaign since the 2016-17 season, when they lost in the last 32 of the Uefa Cup to Borussia Monchengladbach.

And their form this season has been at best patchy, with only one win in their last 10 matches and without a victory on the road since defeating Napoli 3-2 back in April this year.

That said, they do have a group of players with vast experience along with some youngsters who could have huge futures in the game.

Arthur Cabral is a Brazilian Under-23 striker on loan from Basel and he could be joined in attack at Tynecastle by Nicolas Gonzalez (above), who at the age of 24 already has 21 caps in the bag for Argentina.

In midfield Giacomo Bonaventura played close to 200 matches for AC Milan before joining Fiorentina two years ago and his experience will no doubt be a huge factor.

With close to 20,000 fans inside the stadium, the atmosphere will be electric - and Robbie Neilson will be hoping they can be the ‘12th man’ for Hearts in what should be a fantastic occasion.