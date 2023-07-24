Hyeokkyu Kwon is second signing of the day

Like buses...

Celtic make it a double dose of signings today with the announcement of Hyeokkyu Kwon's arrival.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins on a five-year deal from Busan I-Park in South Korea.

Joining up with his fellow countryman, Hyunjun Yang, manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful he can play a pivotal role in success this season for the Glasgow club.

"He is a player that the club has been aware of for some time, so it’s great that we’ve completed the deal and I know that the player is delighted with the move," Rodgers told the club's website.

“We’re looking forward to both players joining up with the squad and playing their part in what we hope will be another successful campaign.”