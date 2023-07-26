Simon Stone, BBC Sport, San Diego

Probably the most famous reference to Houston in a film was in Apollo 13, with a slightly adapted version to what was really said when there was an explosion on the shuttle for what was supposed to be the third moon landing mission.

"Houston, we have a problem," has now gone down in folklore.

Asked, before Wednesday's meeting with Real Madrid in the city, whether he had ever been to Houston before, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag replied: "I've never been to Houston - I only know it from the westerns."

I'm not sure that many westerns were made in Houston.