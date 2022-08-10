Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton fans will be encouraged to see a steady flow of players now coming into the club, with defenders James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre, plus wide-man Dwight McNeil and midfielder Amadou Onana all joining. All are good players who will add much the squad. But it’s in the striker department that the main concerns now lie.

The departure of Richarlison and the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the next few weeks are huge blows, and clearly Frank Lampard and his staff will be seeing what they can do before the transfer window closes. Yes they’ll have Salomon Rondon available again after suspension, but you could argue the Blues may need not just one but two new strikers to bolster the options.

We know good strikers are hard to come by, so it won’t be easy, but if they can find them - and not just stop-gaps, but players with a genuine hunger to play every week and an ability to find the net on a regular basis - it could make all the difference to augment the quality that has been acquired in those deeper positions.

