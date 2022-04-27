Newcastle v Liverpool: Who makes your Magpies team?
Newcastle welcome Liverpool to St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday - who should make Eddie Howe's starting XI?
The Magpies put three past struggling Norwich last weekend in a dominant Brazil-themed display thanks to efforts from Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.
Should Howe keep the same starting line-up or make changes for the visit of quadruple-chasing Liverpool?
It's time to pick your Newcastle starting XI to face Liverpool