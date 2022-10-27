H﻿arry Kane says that NFL kicking is "something at the back of his mind" but he is currently only focused on his football career.

T﻿he 29-year-old was speaking as a mural featuring the Tottenham striker was unveiled in London, pointing to how the Lionesses have inspired England's men ahead of the World Cup.

"Leah Williamson and the ladies did an incredible job. For us now it gives us even more motivation and inspiration to go and have a successful World Cup," Kane said.

On life after football and potential NFL endeavours, he added: "I get asked this question a lot. Obviously with the NFL kicking, it’s still a long way away but it’s something that is in the back of my mind.

"It will be a really tough thing to do and it will take a lot of hard work. I guess it will depend on where I am in my life when I’m a little bit older. A footballer's career is quite short so you never know what can happen in the future."