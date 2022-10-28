Rangers squad have 'full belief in manager' - Tavernier

Rangers skipper James Tavernier last night backed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he insisted the Ibrox dressing room is right behind their under-fire manager. (Daily Record), external

A new, revised version of the European Super League plan could yet include a proposal to Celtic and Rangers but would effectively freeze out English clubs unless a new compromise competition could be found. (Mirror), external

James Sands believes Rangers can have a "positive season" as he targets a Champions League win over Ajax next week to reward the Ibrox support. (Herald), external

Allan McGregor is Rangers' best goalkeeper and deserved number one, former Ibrox defender Craig Moore insists - but the Australian says the club should be planning to replace him next season. (Scottish Sun), external

