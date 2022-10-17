Bournemouth v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
Bournemouth have won just two of their 10 Premier League games against Southampton (D4 L4), winning 2-0 at home in March 2016 and 3-1 away in September 2019.
After losing their first Premier League away game against Bournemouth 2-0 in March 2016, Southampton are unbeaten in their past four visits to Vitality Stadium (W2 D2).
Of the 12 clubs to have played 100+ Premier League games against promoted sides, Southampton have the lowest win rate (43%), winning 58 of their 134 meetings (D33 L43).
Bournemouth have had fewer shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (71). However, their shot conversion rate of 14.1% is currently their highest in a single top-flight campaign.