Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson says his former side are looking strong in the race for the top four, but consistency will be key.

Spurs are in fourth place, four points ahead of Newcastle, but the Magpies have two games in hand.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Tottenham have the experience, they have been there and done it and they are ahead now.

"It will interesting to see how they go on from now until the end of the season because four wins out of five in the league now is a good record.

"The defeat away by Leicester was really poor and at times you wonder what type of Tottenham are going to turn up.

"But the one that turns up with a game plan and wins the game is becoming more regular."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds