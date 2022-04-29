The players are being assessed after Thursday’s draw with Roma but Rodgers gave an update on Timothy Castagne and Jamie Vardy’s fitness: "Tim came off in the game but he has had a scan and everything is clear. Jamie’s come through 60 minutes well."

On the Foxes' fixtures: "Our schedule has been very challenging but it’s what you want. We aim to recover as best as we can and freshen up where we can."

He dismissed suggestions his players are only focused on the Europa Conference League: “It’s a young squad with players looking to prove their point and consistency in the Premier League. Our focus is the next game.”

He says he is not looking for revenge against Spurs, despite them denying Leicester a spot in the Champions League last season: “You deserve to finish where you finish. It wasn’t to be. We had an opportunity but it didn’t work out for us so we accept that.”