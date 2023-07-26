'Aberdeen in Home Office wait over Rubezic'

Aberdeen are waiting for the Home Office green light to complete the signing of Serbian centre-half Slobodan Rubezic from Novi Pazar, with the Premiership club confident they have fought off several European rivals to land the 23-year-old for a significant six-figure fee up front. (Press & Journal), external

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has vowed to "double up" in every position with summer transfers ahead of the new season. (Press & Journal), external

