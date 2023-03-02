Nottingham Forest v Everton: Pick of the stats

Everton are winless in their past eight Premier League games against promoted sides (D3 L5), the longest ever such run by an ever-present side in the competition. The Toffees last had a longer winless run against promoted sides in the top flight between April 1971 and April 1973 (nine games).

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home games (W4 D4), with only Manchester United (11) on a longer current run. It is their longest run without defeat at the City Ground in the top flight since a run of 20 between February 1995 and January 1996.