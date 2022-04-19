Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Man Utd

This is a tricky fixture for Liverpool, rather than a tough one.

We know Manchester United have got some brilliant players, but we also know they rarely manage to play well for 90 minutes. It's usually just one half where they play well, but surely they will manage a full game at some point this season - and this could be the game they do it in.

That's probably what Liverpool fans are a bit worried about, and it means this is a night where they just try to avoid tripping up.

United surely cannot be as bad as they were when Jurgen Klopp's side beat them 5-0 at Old Trafford in October. It will be a lot tighter than that but, if Liverpool play as well as they can do, then they should win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0