Manchester United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong but could face competition from Chelsea for the Netherlands Under-21 international. (Football Transfers), external

E﻿lsewhere, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp and the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish), external

