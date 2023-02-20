Owura Edwards red card against St Mirren was highlighted on this week's edition of The VARdict, with both Richard Foster and Stuart Dougal agreeing the correct decision was eventually made.

The attacker was initially shown a yellow card by referee Graham Grainger for lunging into the midriff of Buddies goalkeeper, Trevor Carson but the upgrade to a red card was made, rightfully, with the aide of VAR, according to former referee Dougal.

"If we didn't have VAR, Edwards would have got off without a red card and the fans would be going down the road annoyed," he said.

"This is a great example where VAR is helping the match officials. I believe the referee is relatively inexperienced, he'll learn from that as it is a clear red card. I hope he takes it on board and he isn't overly punished."

Former defender Foster agreed the correct call was made, too, adding,"It ticks all the boxes of a red card, and usually I am trying to be on the side of the players, but that is a red card all day long."