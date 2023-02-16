🎧 Why Leicester's centre-backs are helping them score

The latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast is all about Brendan Rodgers' centre-backs and how they are helping the Foxes score goals.

Tactics guru Dominic Wells believes the Wout Faes and Harry Souttar partnership strikes the perfect balance in turning over play and allowing Leicester's attacking players to floruish.

He said: "I’ve spoken before about this idea of a cat and dog. I read a really great article about this a few years ago that the perfect combination for two centre-backs is to have one really proactive front-foot defender and they are referred to as the dog in this example.

"Then you have one more reserved, calculated player who is referred to as the cat. That previously has been Jonny Evans, who has been that orchestrating figure who dictates the line from the back and doesn’t quite engage as highly as previous players such as Fofana and Soyuncu. But Souttar’s frame and physical attributes allow him to be quite aggressive as well.

"Faes made six total interceptions against Spurs, Souttar also made six. It’s really clear to see that proactive nature, tackling and stopping the ball at source is really limiting the opposition in terms of creativity. It is also being a fundamental turnover principle that is allowing Leicester to get back on the ball and start building those attacks."

