Lazio boss impressed by ‘dark horse’ Celtic

Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri reckons Celtic are the "dark horse" in Champions League Group E.

Looking forward to Wednesday's meeting at Celtic Park, he said: "Celtic are the least physical team in the group, they are a technical side and play with great intensity.

"I think Celtic can be the dark horse of this group. Celtic are a very dangerous side, they play with great intensity, speed and movement. I was surprised at how technically well they play."

Lazio opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid but have made a poor start to the domestic season, sitting 16th in Serie A after seven games.

"This is a match in its own right, it takes care of itself," Sarri said.

"Champions League points are at stake and no other motivation is needed. If we can take it to the last match and still be in with a chance of qualifying, that’s our only focus.

"We will have a strategy but it will be more about character than tactics."