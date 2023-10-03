Vincent Kompany's side breezed through the Championship in 2022-23, only losing three of 46 games as they earned 101 points and returned to the Premier League a year after relegation.

It has been tough for them back in the top flight, although five of their opening six matches have been against teams who finished in last season's top seven.

Chris Sutton, a Premier League winner with Blackburn, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "At what point do you start to worry about these teams?

"Burnley have made a great deal of transfers and gone for young, hungry players. They've had the most difficult, brutal start with the teams they've played.

"I'm not sure defensively. They've got some good young attacking players, but defensively they look slightly vulnerable."

How do you rate Burnley's chance of survival? Have your say here