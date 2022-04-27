Man City 4-3 Real Madrid: The pick of the stats

Manchester City are only the third team to win three consecutive Champions League matches against Real Madrid, after Bayern Munich (four in a row, 2000-02) and Juventus (three, 2005-08).

Kevin de Bruyne's goal after 93 seconds was the fastest scored in a Champions League semi-final. The previous quickest was scored by Joshua Kimmich in 2018 for Bayern Munich against Real (two mins 44 seconds).

Aged 21 years 333 days, City’s Phil Foden became the third-youngest English player to score in a European Cup/Champions League semi-final, behind only Bobby Charlton in 1957 (19y 196d for Manchester United against Real Madrid) and Wayne Rooney in 2007 (21y 182d for Manchester United versus AC Milan).