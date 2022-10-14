Leon Bailey is back in training and in contention. Cameron Archer has a niggle “that will need addressing at some point” but is available, as is Matty Cash. Gerrard confirmed Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos are progressing well and Lucas Digne could be back by the end of October.

He has noted they’ve gone four games unbeaten but thinks they should have won their past two: “It’s fine margins. If we’d executed in big moments, then we’d be in probably the most healthy position since I came in. We’re not satisfied.”

On protecting his players: “The players share my responsibility and frustrations but I’m proud to be their leader. I’ll take the criticism as I want them to play with freedom and not worry about where we’re at. Players under me are allowed to make mistakes as long as they move on quickly.”

He wants Villa Park to be a fortress: “When the big hitters come to town with their teams full of world-class talent, we need every bit of support and help. I know there’s frustration and I accept it but if they can park it for 90 minutes it’ll be a huge help. They are our 12th man.”