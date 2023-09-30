Everton 1-2 Luton: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Everton had prospective new owners 777 Partners watching on from the stands, as the Miami-based investment firm looks to complete a deal to take over the club from current owner Farhad Moshiri.

But co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, as well as manager Sean Dyche and his players, will have left Goodison Park wondering how they have lost a game they largely dominated.

The Toffees had been high in confidence before the game, having won back-to-back games away at Brentford and Aston Villa, but this was an embarrassing result as they lost their fourth consecutive home game and were booed off by their fans.

Dyche threw on summer signings Beto and Jack Harrison in the second half to try and salvage a result, but they could not add to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal.