Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins says it is a "relief" to have scored his first Premier League goal of the season.

The 27-year-old scored the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 victory at Chelsea.

He scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 Europa Conference League qualifying win at Scottish side Hibernian last month but has been waiting for his first Premier League strike after registering 15 in the top-flight last season.

"It's a bit of a relief, really, because the more the games go by, there's a lot of talk and pressure," he said, ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Everton.

"But I just try and block that out and I back myself in front of goal no matter what anyone says.

"The first one is always hard to get. I'm delighted to get off the mark now. I'm looking forward to the games coming up now and plenty more goals for the season."