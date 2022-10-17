Well confident after Old Firm displays - McKinstry

Stuart McKinstry feels Motherwell's last two displays against the Old Firm show they are perfectly capable of springing a Scottish League Cup surprise at home to Celtic on Wednesday.

Well lost 2-1 at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership at the start of this month and then were defeated by the same scoreline at home to Rangers on Sunday.

"We were unfortunate against Rangers, but we have a big game to look forward to on Wednesday and we can take confidence into the Celtic game," said on-loan Leeds United winger McKinstry, who pulled a goal back against the Ibrox side.

"We just need to go out and play our best to show we can compete with them. We did that a few weeks ago away from home, where I felt we could have got something from the game.

"This time, we'll have the fans at our backs and they'll have less numbers in their crowd."

Motherwell are currently eighth in the Premiership and have lost four of their last five games, but McKinstry added: "The football we play, we should be nowhere near where we are in the table."