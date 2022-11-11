Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Nathan Jones takes charge of Southampton for the first time here, but how much difference can he make in a couple of days? Saints just don't score enough goals anyway, but Anfield is not exactly the ideal place to go for a club to get a managerial bounce.

Admittedly my record of predicting Liverpool's results this season has been a bit hit and miss, but I didn't just call their win at Tottenham last week, I nailed the exact result.

I'm still not absolutely sure the Reds will win this one, just because of their inconsistency, but given their season so far, I think Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely desperate to go into this winter break on a high.

Jessica's prediction: 1-1

I am a bit biased obviously, but I am not going to say Liverpool will win! They have been a bit shaky though - I don't think anyone thought they would lose to Nottingham Forest or Crystal Palace.

Olivia's prediction: 0-1

Liverpool are not having a great time at the moment.

F﻿ind out how Sutton, Jessica and Olivia think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here