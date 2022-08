West Ham have had a 50m euro (£42.2m) bid for midfielder Lucas Paqueta rejected by Lyon. (L'Equipe, via Metro), external

Meanwhile, the Hammers have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (Mail), external

Southampton and Bournemouth are also discussing a possible deal for Maitland-Niles, with the Gunners potentially open to a loan move with an option to buy. (TalkSport), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column