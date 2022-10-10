S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Boos from the travelling supporters greeted the final whistle on a frustrating evening for all associated with Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard's side had arrived at the City Ground hoping to spark their season into life with a victory over a side coming off a dismal run of results.

However, instead of climbing into the top half of the Premier League table only a superb goal from Ashley Young, 37, salvaged a point from an encounter that saw both sides suffer from an absence of attacking inspiration.

The visitors were neat and tidy in parts but both their creative influences Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia, were largely ineffectual with the Brazilian withdrawn well before full time.

Villa have averaged just above a point a game since 26 December 2021 and only a morale-boosting win over Chelsea on Sunday is likely to change the narrative and alleviate some of the pressure and scrutiny on Gerrard's position.