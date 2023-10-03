Full-time: Lens 2-1 Arsenal

Elye Wahi put in an excellent performance as Lens came from behind to shock Arsenal in the Champions League.

Wahi's first-time finish into the bottom left corner after a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski saw the home side take the lead in the 69th minute.

The Gunners rode some early pressure from Lens before Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring after a 14th-minute through-ball from Bukayo Saka, who then went off injured.

Lens levelled with a superb finish from Adrien Thomasson, who curled into the far corner.

Saka went off after 33 minutes in another blow for Mikel Arteta's side on a difficult night in Europe's top-tier competition.

