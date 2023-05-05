'Halliday wants to end career at Tynecastle'

Andy Halliday, the 31-year-old midfielder who is contracted to Heart of Midlothian until summer 2024, wants to end his career with the Scottish Premiership club. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hearts signed youth academy forward James Wilson on a two-year professional contract despite the 16-year-old being courted by Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United, but it went against the trend of English clubs seeing Scotland as a market to plunder because Brexit means they are unable to sign foreign youths under 18 years old. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

