Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

For the best, I will go for Wilfried Zaha - on a technicality, as he returned to the club on loan from Manchester United in the summer of 2014 after a horrid time at Old Trafford, before the deal was made permanent in the 2015 winter window.

It's hard to overestimate the impact he has had since he came back, no matter what happens in this summer.

If we are looking for a more straightforward January signing, though, then it would have to be Kevin Phillips. A natural goalscorer who did exactly what he was brought in to do, including that pressure spot-kick in the play-off final at Wembley.

As for the worst, there is a quite a list - Emmanuel Adebayor, Jaroslaw Jach, Erdal Rakip...

But I may be a little controversial here and go for Alexander Sorloth. There was never much about him during his time at Selhurst Park that resembled a footballer, let alone a striker.

It was a huge surprise to see what he did in Turkey when he left, although he did return to slight form in his stint at RB Leipzig.

Who did our other Premier League club supporters pick? Read the full piece here