Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says captain Anthony Stewart has apologised following his sending off during Sunday's League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers.

With the score at 1-1, Stewart received a straight red card following a late challenge on Fashion Sakala in added time at Hampden.

The Dons went on to lose the game 2-1 after extra time.

"Firstly he was having a very good game," Goodwin said. "I think he and Liam Scales were excellent. But unfortunately his performance will be forgotten because of the red card incident.

"It was a rush of blood, it was a poor decision and he realises that, he knows he has left the team down.

"We have explained all of that to him, he is an experienced player he understands how he left the team down, but I am not going to dwell on it now, we have got far too many bigger things to deal with in terms of the fixtures that are coming thick and fast.

"Anthony has apologised to the group we have accepted his apology, he will learn from that experience."