Antonio Conte has insisted Tottenham's struggles this season have nothing to do with the mentality of players.

After Sunday's north London derby defeat by Arsenal and before Thursday's game against Manchester City, the Italian was asked why Spurs always seem to struggle against the so-called big teams and whether it is down to the mindset of his squad.

He said: "When I am here, you speak always about the mentality, but you don’t consider other aspects.

"We will try to improve, but if it is only about mentality then we can solve the situation - because the mentality of this team is really strong, believe me.

"Usually when you lose the game it means that the opponent is shown to be stronger than you. It can happen, in a game like against Arsenal, that their goalkeeper was the best player on the pitch and we lost. In my opinion the performance was good.

"When there is a loss, it is difficult to justify because you lost the game. For sure, we are doing our best. We have to continue to work, we will try to recover the best form of the players. If someone is not happy, I can tell you we are doing the maximum - we are doing our best.

"Not 100%, but 200%."