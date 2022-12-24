For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Liverpool looked pretty lively against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday but they missed some big chances and also looked quite leaky at the back.

Chesney's prediction: 0-1

I can see there being at least one surprise result in this first round of games back after the World Cup and I think Villa boss Unai Emery will fancy his chances of sneaking this one.