W﻿ho is your Forest World Cup wildcard?

Ryan YatesGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Nottingham Forest player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

B﻿en Dore, Dore on Tour

Ryan Yates: Born in Lincoln, Yates will turn 25 at the beginning of this year's World Cup. A much-maligned figure, someone who "isn't good enough for (insert every league that he has played in)", Yates is a leader and continually proves his doubters wrong.

Combative and excellent in the air, his incredible engine allows him to run through brick walls for the team and is a consistent performer week in, week out. While he has not been capped at any level, he would be my wildcard for the plane to Qatar.

