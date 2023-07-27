Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has joined Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old has made 70 appearances for Bournemouth, including starting all but one of their league matches in the 2021-22 promotion campaign.

The Republic of Ireland international also kept 24 clean sheets during that season, picking up the Championship's 'Golden Glove Award' along the way.

Stoke's technical director Ricky Martin said: "For a goalkeeper of his age to have already achieved what he has in the game is rare and remarkable."