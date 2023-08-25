Dundee ready to 'push on' & deliver first win, says Shaughnessy

Captain Joe Shaughnessy says Dundee’s new-look squad will take time to gel, but insists they are ready to secure an overdue first Premiership win this weekend.

Tony Docherty’s newly-promoted side exited the Viaplay Cup at the group stage and are back from a free weekend to host Hearts after opening their league campaign with a draw at home to Motherwell and 2-1 defeat at St Mirren.

"I think we should have maybe got more out of our first two games but we will be looking to put that right this weekend,” said Shaughnessy, a summer arrival from St Mirren.

"The break has been good. All the lads are looking good in training. We would have rather been in the cup but we trained hard all week and we are looking for that first win and I am confident that first win will come.

"We gave a pretty good account of ourselves in the first two games, maybe not for the whole 90 minutes - certainly in the first half at St Mirren we weren't at the races - but in the second half we probably should have got something out of the game.

"And against Motherwell, we did enough to win the game so there is enough there to push on and get that first win.

"There is a lot of new faces in the building, including the manager and staff and it is going to take a while to gel but it is starting to come together. The sooner the better, but I think it is getting there."