Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

His previous clubs include Anderlecht and Gent, but he made more than 100 appearances for Rovers since arriving at Ewood Park in 2020.

The 30-year-old Belgian is the Hatters' seventh summer signing and arrives in time to travel to Germany for this weekend’s friendly with Bochum.

Rob Edwards said: "It’s an area which is one of, if not the, most important areas on the pitch and a lot of work has been done to get the deal, and that goalkeeper position, over the line.

"He’s a great person and he’s a really good proactive goalkeeper, which at this level you’re going to need. He’s sharp, he makes good saves and is alert in one-on-ones situations.

"Thomas not only brings us a really proactive level of goalkeeping but also he’s an international footballer with Belgium so he brings that level of experience too."